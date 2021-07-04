x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Sports

Peyton Manning to receive Liberty Bowl Distinguished Citizen Award

Manning called it a “tremendous honor” to be given the award, which his father, Archie Manning, also received in 2016.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Retired NFL quarterback and Tennessee standout Peyton Manning will receive the Liberty Bowl Distinguished Citizen Award on June 6. 

Manning called it a “tremendous honor” to be given the award, which his father, Archie Manning, also received in 2016.

Officials say they are the first father-son recipients of the award. 

Manning is the NFL’s only five-time most valuable player and a 14-time Pro Bowl selection, as well as a two-time Super Bowl champion. 

Manning will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer.

Related Articles