PGA tour golfers honor Tiger Woods by wearing red

Tiger Woods responded to the 'touching' tribute Sunday after golfers wore clothing in his typical style to honor the golf great during his car crash recovery.

Players in the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship Sunday showed up to the golf course Sunday in red shirts and black pants in typical Tiger Woods fashion to honor the golf great as he recovers from a major vehicle crash.

Among the players who showed up in red were Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Champ, Sebastian Munoz, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, ESPN reported.

Woods responded to the "touching" tribute to his well-known style on the course by writing on Twitter that every fan and golfer is "truly helping" him "get through this tough time."

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

It was Wood's mother, Kultida, who is said to have originally encouraged and inspired much of Wood's style on the course, which the golf legend has honored over the years.

Tony Finau wore a red mock golf shirt and black pants with his Nike hat backwards as Woods typically does at tournaments.

