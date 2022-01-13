Neyland Stadium renovations to end by 2022 home opener

The project as a whole will take years to finish, but there are two major renovations scheduled to be finished by the upcoming football season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For over 100 years, Neyland Stadium has been home to Vol Nation.

Now, that home is getting a makeover ahead of the 2022 season.

Phase one of a three-phase project began on Nov. 28, just hours after the regular season ended.

One key improvement inside Neyland Stadium is the addition of a northside videoboard. This will improve the game-day fan experience for fans seated in the south end zone and the upper north deck area.

As for below, the lower west sideline sections will be upgraded to feature chair-back seating and a field-level club that will be accessible for fans in the west sideline sections. It will include a bar area and food stations.