Phillip Fulmer Golf Classic takes place to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club

This is the 22nd year of the event. Since it began, it has raised over $2 million for the Boys and Girls Club.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Former Tennessee football head coach and athletic director Phillip Fulmer was at the annual Phillip Fulmer Golf Classic on Friday to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley.

It was the 22nd golf event that raised money for the charity. Since it started, it has raised over $2 million for the Boys and Girls Club.

The charity says its mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need help the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible adults.

Former Vols like quarterback Benson Scott, who was a part of the 1998 national championship team, and offensive lineman Phil Stuart played in the event.

Fulmer said he is happy to keep contributing to the community.

"I happen to have a strong affinity for young people and giving them starts," he said. "That's what the Boys & Girls Club does. It's a safe place for them to go spend time. There is great mentoring that goes on there. I've seen it first hand."

All proceeds benefit the 21 Boys and Girls Clubs in Knox, Anderson, Blount Loudon and Claiborne County, which serves 6,700 children ranging from kindergarten-age to seniors in high school.