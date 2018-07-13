University of Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer officially introduced the university's newly hired men's head golf coach on Friday.

Brennan Webb becomes just the sixth men's coach in program history. Knowing the position doesn't become available very often, makes the hire that much more exciting for Webb.

"I think it's part of the reason why I'm so excited and the thrill that I got when Coach Fulmer called me and asked me to become the next head coach at the University of Tennessee," said Webb. "It just goes to show you what a special place it is. People don't want to leave here, and I don't ever want to leave here either."

The newly hired coach is originally from Canada and is looking forward to attending an Ice Bears game this season.

One of the highlights of his first days on the job was getting a text from Peyton Manning.

"I think the story that most people like to hear is Peyton Manning sending me a congratulatory text," said Webb. That was obviously fun to get. I had to make sure it was his number first before I responded, it wasn't one of my friends punking me."

Webb moved to Knoxville with his wife Carrie and two daughters, Nalla and Skye.

