PHOTOS: Check out the best pictures from Tennessee's game against Kentucky

The Vols fell to Kentucky on Saturday, 34-7. Here are pictures from the game.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee turned the ball over four times, on the way to a 34-7 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. It was UK's first win at Neyland Stadium since 1984 and the largest win over the Vols since 1935.

Kentucky's first 14 points came from interceptions returned for touchdowns. They took a 17-7 lead into halftime.

The Wildcats defense shut down the Tennessee offense in the second half, preventing the Vols from converting any third downs.

Kentucky rushed for 159 yards in the final half and possessed the ball for over 21 minutes.

The Vols' record is now 2-2. They host Alabama next week.

Check out the best photos from Saturday's game: