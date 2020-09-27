x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Sports

Photos: Tennessee defeats South Carolina 31 to 27.

Vols continue their winning streak, opening the 2020 season with a win over SEC East rival, South Carolina.
Credit: Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
COLUMBIA, SC - SEPTEMBER 26, 2020 - Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Tennessee Volunteers at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Tennessee defeats South Carolina 31 to 27 in week one of the 2020 season. 

Photo Gallery: Tennessee vs South Carolina

1 / 2
Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
COLUMBIA, SC - SEPTEMBER 26, 2020 - Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Tennessee Volunteers at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics