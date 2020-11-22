x
PHOTOS: Tennessee at No. 23 Auburn

Tennessee traveled to No. 23 Auburn Saturday night.
Credit: Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 21, 2020 - Linebacker Henry To'o To'o #11 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

PHOTOS: Tennessee on the road at No. 23 Auburn

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 21, 2020 - Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics