Photos: Tennessee vs. Missouri

Tennessee hosted Missouri in week 2 of the 2020 season.
Credit: SEC
Missouri Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz and Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt chat before a game between Tennessee and Missouri at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Photo Gallery: Tennessee vs. Missouri
SEC
Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton (32) tackles Tennessee running back Ty Chandler (8) during the first quarter of a game between Tennessee and Missouri at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
