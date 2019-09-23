KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Pickleball came to Knoxville this weekend.

Players played the game they describe as life-sized table tennis at the Volley for a Change Tournament at the Knoxville Racquet Club.

The sport began as a backyard game but is now a competitive league and continues to grow across the country, including right here in East Tennessee.

"So many of these communities embrace pickleball and understand that it's here to stay," said Stephanie Lane, Volley for a Change Tournament organizer. "It's not a fad, and it's a life changing sport. It's so social, but you also get great exercise at it."

The tournament ran from Friday, September 20 through Sunday, September 22. It benefited Harmony Family Center which helps at-risk Tennessee children in the welfare system find safe and caring families.

RELATED: Pickleball, the country’s fastest growing sport, is also popular in this jail