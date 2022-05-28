Pigeon Forge baseball loses in state title game

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Pigeon Forge baseball lost in the 2A state championship game 10-3 to Watertown on Saturday.
The Tigers fall in the championship game for the second straight year.
Pigeon Forge fell behind 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning but responded with a run in the top of the third inning to make it 2-1. Watertown poured it on with four runs in the bottom of the third and then again in the bottom of the sixth to put the game away.
The Tigers' only state title came in 2013. They have finished as the runner-up in 2005, 2021 and this season.