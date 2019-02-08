SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The city of Sweetwater threw a parade for its youngest little league baseball players after they made history this season as World Series champions.

The coaches of the Sweetwater 5/6 Dixie Youth Baseball team went undefeated on the way to winning a state championship, and later pulled off a historic win at the 2019 World Series as the 6 and under champions.

Coaches said they knew they had a good squad on their hands this season -- and this team was truly exceptional.

During the season, Sweetwater outscored their opponents by 101 runs in regional play. They invoked the mercy rule in 11 of their 12 wins.

"This will forever go down in the history of Sweetwater," mayor Doyle Lowe said.

The team was honored as dozens showed up to throw them a parade Thursday evening, including their fellow youth teams.

The mayor had a few big announcements for them.

First, the team will be honored at the upcoming city council meeting on Monday Aug. 5 -- etching their win into city record for decades and centuries to come.

"Maybe 100 years from now somebody will look through those city records and say, 'They were the world champion back in 2019...those 5 and 6 year-old champions,' he said.

Of course, there will also be pizza at that meeting for the team to enjoy!

Second, he said the Tennessee Smokies have invited the team and their family out to enjoy a free night at the ballpark. Lowe said the Smokies will recognize the team before the game for their big win.

"I couldn't be prouder, and I'm looking forward to next year. Next year we'll bring another trophy home," he said.

As a rainbow formed over the skies of the parade, the city had one last announcement that had the team cheering: The team will also soon get to enjoy another indoor pool party with breakfast at the Holiday Inn in Sweetwater.

The festivities Thursday ended with players getting to enjoy a dip in the pool and some pizza.

Congratulations to these young players!