KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's finally that time of year. It's what players train all summer long for. It's week one of the playoffs for high school football, and we've got you covered with scores and highlights from around East Tennessee.

Oliver Springs hosted Jellico for round one of the playoffs on Friday night. Jellico attempted an onside kick to open up the game, but Oliver Springs would recover. One play later, running back Trey Boswell would take a carry all the way for a touchdown. It was that type of night for the Bobcats, as they cruise to a round one victory. Final: Oliver Springs 42, Jellico 6

Bradley Central made the trip up I-75 to take on the Admirals of Farragut. Farragut meant business from the start of this one, and they never looked back. Leading 42-7 at the half, they go on to a convincing victory. Final: Farragut 56, Bradley Central 21

RELATED: High School Football Scoreboard

Grainger High School locked in their spot in the 2019 playoffs with big win during the last week of the regular season. One week later, they made the hour or so trip over to Anderson County to take on the top-seeded Mavericks. Anderson County's firework entrance would ultimately foreshadow what was to come. The scoreboard was lit up all night long for the Mavericks, as they win big. Final: Anderson County 41, Grainger 14

The defending state champion Central Bobcats continued their journey to defend last year's state championship by hosting David Crockett. David Crockett got out to a 14 point lead in the first half, but the Bobcats would come roaring back. Ultimately Central's offense got going as the Bobcats advance to round two. Final: Central 24, David Crockett 14

The Alcoa Tornadoes came spinning into the playoffs on a six game win streak. That streak would be on the line as they hosted West Greene on Friday. For the Tornadoes, their winning streak was never in doubt in this one. Alcoa used a high-scoring first quarter to get out to an early lead, and they never looked back. Final: Alcoa 56, West Greene 6

Undefeated Maryville got the playoffs kicked off on Friday night as they took on Science Hill. While the Rebels have had a phenomenal season thus far, people in Maryville know the this team will be measured by what they do during the playoffs. The home crowd would greeted with a shutout, as the Rebel defense held Science Hill scoreless throughout this one. Final: Maryville 42, Science Hill 0

Lenoir City traveled to Powell in a battle of the Panthers. Powell came into the game undefeated, and they would stay that way after a big night on offense. Final: Powell 60, Lenoir City 14

Austin-East hosted Johnson County on Friday in East Knoxville for round one of the playoffs. It was the Trey Foster show, as he helped lead the Roadrunners offense to a big night. The defense wasn't bad either, as Johnson County was held scoreless. Final: Austin-East 41, Johnson County 0

The Oak Ridge Wildcats traveled south to take on Soddy Daisy on Friday. Oak Ridge didn't finish the regular season very hot, but they bounced back in round one of the playoffs with a big win. Final: Oak Ridge 40, Soddy Daisy 23

Gibbs traveled to Tennessee High to take on the Vikings on Friday evening. This game was a close one, but the Eagles were able to pull out a victory. Gibbs will take on Central next week in what will be a rematch of a week 11 regular season meeting that Gibbs won. Final: Gibbs 20, Tennessee High 13

Bearden traveled to McMinn County on Friday, with hopes of extending their season into the second round of the playoffs. Makai Williams had a great night offensively for the Bulldogs, as his efforts helped Bearden pull out a victory. Final: Bearden 23, McMinn County 6

Kingston took on Chuckey-Doak in a first round playoff match up. A productive night from the Jackets' defense helped propel Kingston to a win. Kingston will face off with Austin-East next week. Final: Kingston 28, Chuckey-Doak 6