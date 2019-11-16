KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We have now seen two weeks of playoff football across the state. Unfortunately for many teams, their season has come to a close. However, for several local teams their dreams are still alive after another exciting round of playoff football.

Coalfield traveled to Greenback to take on the talented Cherokees. Coalfield was looking to avenge a 25 point loss to the Cherokees back in week 8. Greenback proved too strong all night, as they pick up the win and advance. Final: Greenback 56, Coalfield 16

Farragut picked up a big win against Bradley Central last week, but this week their opponent was a little closer to home. The Farragut Admirals made the short trip to Maryville High School to take on the Rebels on Friday for their second round match up. The Rebels dominated on both sides of the football, as they pitched a shut out to win big. Final: Maryville 42, Farragut 0

The King's Academy played host to University School of Jackson on Friday. The King's Academy should have been rested, as they hadn't played a game since October 25. USJ showed up and showed out Friday, as they advance in the playoffs with a win. Final: USJ 56, TKA 20

South-Doyle hosted Daniel Boone on Friday, as South-Doyle was looking to capitalize off of the momentum they gained in a big win over Cherokee High School in round one. They were able to do just that, as they were able to hold Daniel Boone in check all night long. Final: South-Doyle 28, Daniel Boone 12

Anderson County hosted their second round game against Greeneville. This was a match up that folks in Anderson County have been eyeing all year long. The Mavericks have only lost three games over the past three seasons, but two of those losses have come at the hands of Greeneville High School in the playoffs. Anderson County has won 34 football games in that time span, and they were looking to win their 35th on Friday. For the Mavericks, it was déjà vu as Greeneville got the better of Anderson County once again. Final: Greeneville 24, Anderson County 7

Gibbs made the short drive to Central on Friday as fans got the chance to see a rematch of a week 11 game that Gibbs won. This time, the game was never really close. The Bobcats win big as they continue their defense of last year's state title with a win over the Eagles. Final: Central 49, Gibbs 7

Austin-East hosted Kingston in second round playoff action on Friday. Austin-East QB Trey Foster won a 10Sports Blitz helmet sticker for his performance last week, and he would look to lead his team to yet another victory this week. This was a score game at the half, with Austin-East leading by just a touchdown. However, when the second half got underway, so did the scoring for the Roadrunners. Kingston fought hard, but weren't able to keep up as the second half went on. Final: Austin-East 48, Kingston 21

Oak Ridge and West got together for a rematch of a game West won way back in week 5. West jumped out to a two score lead early in the game, but the Wildcats came back to tie it at 14 a piece as the fourth quarter got underway. The Rebels were able to capitalize on a few Wildcat mistakes, and they lit up the scoreboard late to run away with it. Final: West 34, Oak Ridge 14

Bearden traveled to Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett on Friday. This was yet another rematch game, as these two teams played earlier on in the year. The route to get there was a little different, but the ultimate result was the same as Kingsport dobyns-Bennett holds on to win. Final: Dobyns-Bennett 28, Bearden 14

Oliver Springs was coming off of a huge round one playoff win at home. This week though, the Bobcats had to travel to Cloudland to try and advance to round three. In a surprise to no one around the Bobcats' program, running back Trey Boswell had another terrific game. Oliver Springs rolls after a long road trip. Final: Oliver Springs 29, Cloudland 0

Oneida traveled to Hampton on Friday evening. This one was a tight, low-scoring game. A late interception helped to seal the win as Oneida advances to the quarterfinals. Final: Oneida 14, Hampton 12

Several other local teams were in action on Friday, and we've got the scores on your 10sports Playoff Recap:

Final: Loudon 41, Smith County 7

Final: Alcoa 58, Gatlinburg-Pittman 0

Final: Lipscomb 45, Grace Christian 21

Final: Powell 34, Rhea County 16

Final: Memphis University School 35, Catholic 28