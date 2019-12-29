KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee made less than 35 percent of their shots and no player scored in double-figures in the Vols loss 68-48 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

It was the first time Tennessee was held without a double-digit scorer since 2012.

Wisconsin shot nearly 44 percent from the floor, including 11 threes. They led the entire game and scored 12 points off of Tennessee's 17 turnovers.

Saturday's game served as Tennessee's first since starting guard Lamonte Turner announced that he would undergo season-ending surgery.

Freshman Davonte Gaines started in place of Turner, finishing with just six points. He did not expect to earn a starting nod coming into his first year on Rocky Top.

"They told [that I would start] before the game, so I had to get my mind right," Gaines said. "I've become a lot more confident in doing the things that I know that I'm good at."

The Vols host LSU next Saturday to start conference play. Tip off is set for noon.