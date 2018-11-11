Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee head coach

Opening Statement:

"For the first time, you probably take away a couple of turnovers, maybe a really bonehead decision trying to pitch the ball back and score and the penalties after a touchdown, I think this was far and away the most complete game our guys have played."

On the first half Hail Mary:

"I thought Jarrett done a good job kind of evading a little bit of rush there, stepped up in the pocket and made a good throw to give us a chance and Marquez went up and got it."

On the importance of this win for the program:

"Well I think it's important, if you look at all the great teams, they always play well all year, but they kind of play their best ball toward the end, that's when the big games kind of show up and that's one thing we want to do here in the future as a program, is we want to be able to finish a season and play our best ball at the end. We're 2-0 in November, and that's a good thing, I think our guys are improving and working hard to do it. We're going to enjoy this win and then tomorrow we'll get up and get back to work. There's a lot of football to be played."

On the possibility of a bowl berth:

"Well I think it's important because the University of Tennessee is supposed to be in bowl games. That's the expectations here, that's my expectations that's the players' expectations and to me just winning the next game so we're going to go out there and do a good job this week and try and put a good plan together and give our kids an opportunity. We'll be playing another good football team every week in this league."

On freshman cornerback Bryce Thompson's second half injury:

"I think Bryce will be fine, he just hit his head over there on the sideline."

Jarrett Guarantano, redshirt sophomore quarterback

On a more aggressive game plan:

"I definitely get a little bit excited, I just know we have guys on the outside that are going to go up and make plays and they do every week so, that's a testament to them."

On the preparation for Kentucky:

"The whole week i think the whole team felt very confident going into this game, I know we were struggling last week, but this week was different, I think that we had great practices, we were getting after each other on Tuesday, Wednesday and I thought we had a lot of confidence in the locker room even though, despite what we did last week, I thought that we were ready for this week."

On his reaction after the first half Hail Mary touchdown:

"You probably saw it on the big screen, you know how I get after we make big plays and i get a little happy so I was definitely excited."

On breaking the Tennessee record for most consecutive pass attempts without an interception"

"What record was it? Most pass attempts without an interception... oh that's pretty good then, huh?"

Ryan Johnson, redshirt sophomore center

On keeping the home-win streak against Kentucky going:

"Tennessee takes a lot of pride in winning at home. We have long traditions here at UT and long traditions at Neyland, we just really really pushed hard tonight and kept our heads down and kept driving to get the win."

On if the coaches challenged the offensive line after a poor performance against Charlotte:

"That was definitely, definitely a challenge that the coaches presented to us. The offensive line we take pride in that, we really want to be a smash mouth football team, downhill football team, run the ball."

Tim Jordan, sophomore running back

On if the poor performance against Charlotte was a motivating factor:

"It just drives you to go work harder in practice day by day and come back next week and just have a game."

Marquez Callaway, junior wide receiver

On taking the ball away from wide receiver Jauan Jennings on the first half Hail Mary touchdown:

"Really when they throw it up, we try to catch it and when I saw it, I was really going toward the back and I kind of drifted in front of him and I know he's going to yell at me when we see it on film, but I mean, I'll take the yelling."

