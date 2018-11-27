The Vols are searching for an offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach after Tyson Helton took the head coaching job at Western Kentucky. In year one under head coach Jeremy Pruitt, the Vols offense averaged 22.8 points per game, which ranks 110th in the country.

With the help of Wes Rucker from govols247.com (see video above), we've compiled a list of candidates that could fill the position.

EXTERNAL CANDIDATES

CHIP LINDSEY, AUBURN OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Jeremy Pruitt was a graduate assistant at Alabama in 1997 when Lindsey finished his college playing career with the Tide. Pruitt started his career as a high school coach, as did seven coaches on his current Tennessee staff. Lindsey was a high school coach in Alabama until 2013 when Gus Malzahn hired him as analyst at Auburn. He coached at Hoover High, one of Pruitt's stops, in 2007, under Pruitt's former boss Rush Propst.

Auburn's offense has been mediocre this season, averaging 28.3 points per game (72nd in nation, 10th in SEC) but was better in his first year with the Tigers (33.9 ppg, 25th in nation). Prior to Auburn and a one-year stint at Arizona State, Lindsey took a Southern Miss offense that ranked below 110th in scoring for three straight years and elevated it to the 13th-highest scoring offense in the country in 2015 (39.9 ppg).

According to a tweet from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello, Lindsey will be owed a $100,000 retention bonus if Auburn keeps him on staff beyond Saturday.

BRANDON STREETER, CLEMSON QUARTERBACKS COACH/RECRUITING COORDINATOR

Streeter was an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with Liberty and Richmond at the FCS level before joining Dabo Swinney's Clemson staff for the 2015 season. The Tigers won a national championship in Streeter's second season on staff and quarterback Deshaun Watson became the first player with 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in the same season. Clemson has ranked in the top-25 nationally in passing offense in three of his four seasons as QB coach. Streeter was named the QBs coach of the year by 247Sports in 2017.

The Tigers had the 7th ranked recruiting class in the country in 2018, according to the 247Sports composite and currently rank 6th for the 2019 class.

Streeter's connection with Pruitt comes through Swinney, who was a GA and assistant coach at Alabama during Pruitt's two seasons playing for the Tide and his year as a GA. Streeter played quarterback at Clemson from 1997-99.

FREDDIE KITCHENS, CLEVELAND BROWNS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Kitchens roomed with Pruitt at Alabama and started at quarterback for three seasons with the Tide from 1995-1997. He last coached in college in 2005 with Mississippi State. He's been in the NFL since, coaching three different positions with the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals before joining the Browns this season as running backs coach. He was elevated to offensive coordinator when Hue Jackson and Todd Haley were fired. The Browns are 2-1 and quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrown nine touchdowns and one interception since Kitchens took over as OC.

Kitchens was the quarterbacks coach with the Cardinals in 2015 when Carson Palmer set the franchise record for passing yards.

RUSH PROPST, COLQUITT COUNTY (Ga.) HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH

Pruitt coached on Propst's staff at Hoover (Ala.) High School from 2004-2006. The program was featured on MTV's reality show "Two-A-Days." Propst has won five state championships in Alabama and two in Georgia.

JOSH NIBLETT, HOOVER (Ala.) HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH

Another Pruitt college teammate, Niblett took over as Hoover's head coach when Propst resigned in 2008. Niblett is the first coach in Alabama history to win seven state championships.

INTERNAL CANDIDATES

WILL FRIEND, OFFENSIVE LINE COACH

Friend, another teammate/roommate of Pruitt's at Alabama, was the offensive coordinator at Colorado State for three seasons, leading the Rams to a top-ten finish in yards per game in 2017.

CHRIS WEINKE, RUNNING BACKS COACH

The Heisman Trophy winning quarterback coached quarterbacks for the NFL's Rams in 2015 and 2016.

