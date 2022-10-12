Powell wide receiver Ayden Greene commits to Virginia Tech

The class of 2023 product, who recently de-committed from Cincinnati, announced his decision on Twitter on Sunday.

POWELL, Tenn. — Powell class of 2023 wide receiver Ayden Greene has committed to Virginia Tech, he announced on Twitter Sunday evening.

Greene previously committed to the University of Cincinnati prior to the 2022 football season but de-committed from the Bearcats on November 27.

The senior is listed as a three-star recruit according to the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also listed as a top-100 wide receiver in his class and the 15th-ranked recruit in Tennessee.