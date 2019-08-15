POWELL, Tenn. — The Powell Panthers are just about ready to get the 2019 football season underway. This season marks the second season of Matt Lowe’s second stint as the Panthers head coach. Not only has he held the top spot on the coaching staff at Powell twice now, but he is also a Powell graduate. After some controversy last season, the Panthers are aimed to move forward to a potentially special year in 2019.

Lowe spoke to WBIR about his excitement for this season. He talked about how many players the Panthers have that are returning this season with significant experience.

“It’s one of those years that don’t come around very often.” "As a head coach you’re just trying to sit back and enjoy it,” said Lowe.

This year will likely unfold with Panthers both young and old getting playing time. Lowe spoke about how even though this is a team that has a lot of veterans on it, there are some young guys that he thinks could make an impact this season. He also expects to see a few players step up who have returning experience, but who maybe haven’t quite broken out yet.

While there is certainly a lot of talent at Powell right now, the season won’t exactly be a walk in the park. To open the season, the Panthers will take on three teams who have had high-level, sustained success over the past few years. Powell will open the year against Greeneville and Anderson County, before traveling to Fulton in week three.

“Early in the season we’re going to find out how good we are,” Lowe said in regards to the Panthers tough schedule early on.

Senior Linebacker and running back Eli Owens is eager to get back on the field. He praised the team’s work ethic, and referenced there being a different tone throughout the team this offseason. Owens also talked about his team’s ability to deal with adversity.

“We’re going to be known for competing this year, and we’re never going to give up," Owens said.

“We had three shutouts, so we’re just trying to build off that,” Owens said regarding the Powell defensive unit from a year ago.

Senior lineman Michael Treadwell echoed Owens’ remarks. Treadwell briefly mentioned some of the adversity that the Panthers faced last year, but much like Owens he wanted to focus on using that to propel his team forward this year. It’s clear to see that the 2019 Powell Panthers are focused heading into the season. They will certainly have the stage to prove that on, as Greeneville comes to town on Thursday, August 22 for the opener.