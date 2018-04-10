Powell High School must forfeit every game they've won this year due to having an ineligible player on the team, according to a letter from the TSSAA.

In a letter sent to Powell principal Chadwick Smith, TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress writes that the school is being fined $700 for playing an ineligible athlete in seven varsity football contests.

“It’s a pretty big thing especially if you’re a senior and you find out most of your season just doesn’t even matter,” said student Gavin West.

Prior to this week, the Panthers were 6-1, 3-1 in its region sitting near the top of the standings. After the six wins against Halls, Cumberland County, Karns, Clinton, Lenoir City and Campbell County are forfeited, the Panthers will sit in last place in the region.

“Right now, everyone’s upset," said another student, Coby Wilder. "I mean all of our players were crying, just so much we lost because of one little mistake.”

The letter explains that after considering the facts based on information received, a student participated in football at another member school during the previous year, as detailed below.

"The family moved into the Karns High School zone during the school year. The family decided to allow the student to finish the school year at his previous school which, according to the bylaws, is allowed. The student could have used his last opportunity to transfer and be eligible at Karns High School at the beginning of this school year. Instead, the family decided to request an out-of-zone transfer and enrolled him at Powell High School. The administration incorrectly submitted the transfer form by stating the student was eligible due to bona fide change of residence into their zone. The family moved from residence A to B but never moved to residence C in the Powell zone."

Powell High School confirmed that the TSSAA is disciplining the football program based upon the eligibility of a football player. Powell High School incorrectly entered student information

into the TSSAA eligibility portal.

The following is the official statement from Powell High School Athletic Director, Chad Smith.

These circumstances are a result of incorrect documentation. There has never been any effort or intention whatsoever to misrepresent the athletic interests of Powell High School. We will comply with all of the instructions set forth by the TSSAA regarding this situation.

The following is the official statement from Powell High School Principal, Dr. Chad Smith.

Powell High School prides itself on being a school that is student-centered and a school that exhibits integrity both on and off the field and it will continue to be that way. We understand that it is a new day in Knox County athletics, and we look forward to watching all of our student-athletes compete in future athletic contests.

The Panthers will travel to West High School on Friday to play the Rebels.

