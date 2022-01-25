Powell native, NFL tight end Lee Smith retires and will give back to the community

Smith played 11 seasons in the NFL. He is opening an athletic training facility in Knoxville and hopes to help kids avoid the adversity he went through growing up.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Powell native and NFL tight end Lee Smith is retiring from the NFL.

He played 11 seasons in the NFL, He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, then played for the Buffalo Bills, the Oakland Raiders, the Bills again and then spent his final season with the Atlanta Falcons.

"I kind of hit that point where I was like, 'You know what? If they cancel the game today, I'm not sure it would bother me too bad,'" Smith told WBIR. "That was a feeling I did not like. I did not like not being fired up with energy to go out there and dominate and played the game that has changed my life and taken care of my family. I understood, 'All right God, I hear you loud and clear. It's time to move on and mentor young people.'"

That is what Smith wants to do now. He plans on opening his own athletic training facility in Knoxville to give back to the community called Triple F, which stands for his life in faith, family and football.

He hopes to help kids avoid the adversity he went through growing up.

Smith's dad was an alcoholic and he spiraled down a similar path. In his junior season at Powell High School, he committed to play at Tennessee. Before he played a snap, he was kicked off the team after he was pulled over for driving under the influence.

He then went to Marshall and the low points kept coming. Smith got into a fight with a teammate that hospitalized him. He would need surgery, he suffered broken bones in his face and needed a feeding tube.

He turned his life around, getting back on track for his wife and kids, and forged his path to the NFL.

"That's one thing I want to change for some of these young men in this community as I go forward," he said. "Hopefully I can see those triggers, man. I think if I can grab those kids as a former pro football player that hopefully they look up to.. I think I can see those triggers and those warning signs and say, 'Hey man, let's go grab lunch, let's get your butt back on the rails and try not to become the next Lee Smith. I promise you it is dark.' I was lucky to come out of it, but a majority of the time that's not the case."

Lee Smith conquered his family's battle with alcohol.



As he takes on this next phase of his life, he can't wait to help mold the youth of the Knoxville area.