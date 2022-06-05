Powell three-star wide receiver Ayden Greene commits to Cincinnati

Greene made the announcement on his social media on Sunday afternoon.

POWELL, Tenn. — Powell wide receiver Ayden Greene announced that he will play college football after his senior season at Cincinnati.

The three-star wide receiver posted on social media he will join the Bearcats after taking an official visit this weekend.

Cincinnati recruiters made it down to watch Greene in Powell's spring scrimmage game in May against Alcoa.

"This is one of the most important and exciting decisions I have had to make in my life," Greene said. "With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Cincinnati."

Greene is a top 500 prospect according to 247 Sports. He's ranked as the 54th best wide receiver recruit in the country.