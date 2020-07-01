The Nashville Predators have fired head coach Peter Laviolette and associate coach Kevin McCarthy, the club announced Monday.

During their tenure in Nashville, Laviolette and McCarthy led the Predators to 248 wins dating back to the start of the 2014-15 season, good for sixth-most in the NHL during that span.

That same season, the Predators improved by nine wins and 16 points in the standings; Laviolette and his staff represented the team at the All-Star Game that season after leading the NHL in point percentage at the season's midpoint.

Laviolette was also a finalist for the 2015 Jack Adams Award as the NHL's top coach.

In the spring of 2017, Laviolette led the Predators to the Stanley Cup Final. That season, the Predators were the third club seeded lowest in its conference to advance to the final since the NHL adopted the conference-based playoff format in 1994.

Following the 2016-17 season, the Predators finished with the best record in franchise history (53-18-11, 117 points), won the President's Trophy and the Central Division. The team then repeated as Central Division champions the following season.

Predators' President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile said in a statement:

“Under the leadership of Peter and Kevin, our organization reached unprecedented heights – from our franchise-altering run to the Stanley Cup Final to a Presidents’ Trophy and our first two Central Division titles. Their passion for the game, ability to motivate a team and drive to be the best makes this a difficult decision. On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Peter and Kevin for all their contributions to the Nashville Predators over the past five-and-a-half seasons."

President and CEO Sean Henry said:

“On and off the ice, the Laviolette and McCarthy families have left an indelible mark on the entire Smashville community. While Peter and Kevin worked to make our team on the ice one of the elite, their wives, Kristen and Rhonda, spearheaded countless charitable endeavors to Nashville that made a lasting impact, changed lives, and for which we owe them a debt of gratitude.”