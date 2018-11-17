Patrick's Helmet Sticker: Demetrien Johnson, Central - Johnson picked off two passes and caught two touchdowns to help Bobcats reach the semifinals for the third straight year.

Chierstin's Helmet Sticker: Jack Jancek, Catholic - Jancek threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 80 yards and two more touchdowns as the Fighting Irish rallied back from a 33-14 second-half deficit to beat Oak Ridge, 42-40.

Louis' Helmet Sticker: Cameron Hite, Greeneville - The Wake Forest commit has had a great season and helped the Greene Devils beat Anderson County, 42-21.

