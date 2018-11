Patrick's Helmet Sticker: Ryan Moog, Anderson County - Moog rushed for more than 200 yards and scored four total touchdowns in the Mavs win over Elizabethton.

Chierstin's Helmet Sticker: Braden Gaston, Central - Gaston rushed for two touchdowns, returned a kick for a touchdown and picked off a pass on defense in the Bobcats win over Daniel Boone

Louis' Helmet Sticker: Jordan Graham, Oak Ridge - Graham rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcats win over Soddy-Daisy.

© 2018 WBIR