KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Brentwood Academy Eagles came into Knoxville as the four-time defending Tennessee state champions. They were also the favorites over the Catholic Irish. However, Kaden Martin rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two more to lift Catholic to a 42-37 win on Thursday night.

After the Irish missed a field goal on their opening drive, the Eagles scored the game's first points with a field goal of their own.

Martin responded with his first rushing touchdown of the game on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. That gave Catholic a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

Brentwood Academy answered right back with a touchdown pass to Manny Scott. Martin recorded his second rushing touchdown after that to regain Catholic's lead.

The Eagles used two touchdowns to take a 24-14 lead in the second half, but the Irish responded with 16 consecutive points and never looked back.

Tommy Winton put the final stamp on the upset win with a 25-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Catholic is now 4-2 and hosts West Greene on Oct. 11.