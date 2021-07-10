Defensive player of the week: Gibbs linebacker Wyatt West

The sophomore linebacker led the Eagles defense with 11 tackles and an interception in last week's win over Scott.

CORRYTON, Tenn. — Gibbs linebacker Wyatt West is the 10Sports defensive player of the week. The sophomore led the Eagles defense with 11 tackles, three tackles-for-loss and an interception in their win over Scott on Oct. 1.

"I found out through my parents and family...they kept tagging me in stuff [and] sharing it with everyone," he said about how he found out about winning our award.

Gibbs started the season 1-3, before receiving a COVID win against Central. The victory over Scott improved the Eagles' record to 3-3.

"Practice, really. That can help us. Our offense is outstanding," West said about what could Gibbs win its final four games.