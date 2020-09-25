Defensive player of the week: TKA's Jake Tipton

Jake Tipton racked up five tackles for loss in the Lions' win over Webb School last week.

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — The King's Academy Lions defense has been on fire this month. They've only allowed 16 points in September, as the Lions are 5-0 at the midway point of the season.

It's only fitting that one of their defenders win our final defensive player of the week award for the month.

Jake Tipton booked an extended stay in the backfield with five tackles for loss in last week's win over Webb School.

"I just love coming off the edge as fast as I can and watching [the defensive line] go back there and rally them to me," Tipton said.

Tipton was down in our poll on Monday morning, but his teammates, classmates, friends and family all voted to lift him to first place by the deadline.