Powell wins 5A state championship

Powell beat Page, 42-34, to win its first state championship in school history.
Credit: Karthik Venkataraman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Powell Panthers are state champions for the first time. They won the class 5A BlueCross Bowl 42-34 on Friday night against the Page Patriots in Chattanooga. 

The first half was a tale of two quarters. The first quarter belonged to Powell.

The defense recovered a fumble on Page's opening drive. The Panthers capitalized on the turnover, scoring on a 23-yard pass from quarterback Jordyn Potts to Jason Foust. Following a Page three-and-out, running back Jarvis Stockton scored on an 11-yard run to cap off a seven-play, 67-yard drive. The Panthers recovered the ensuing kickoff at the Patriots' three-yard line and Walter Nolen rushed for a touchdown on the next play. Powell took a 21-0 lead into the second quarter. 

Page responded with a dominant second quarter. They started the frame with an 11-play, 67-yard touchdown drive. The Patriots forced a Panthers' three-and-out, before scoring their second touchdown on a 13-play, 73-yard drive. After forcing another Powell punt, Page put together another touchdown drive. However, the Patriots went for two and failed the conversion attempt. 

Powell took a 21-20 lead into halftime. 

Starting the second half with the ball, the Panthers re-extended their lead. Potts connected with Jayden Collins for an 18-yard touchdown, making it 28-20. Later in the third quarter, Potts found Adarius Redmond in the back of the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown. 

In the fourth quarter, Page lowered Powell's lead back to eight points with a nine-yard touchdown pass. With 5:52 remaining, Potts connected with receiver Ayden Greene to give the Panthers a 42-27 lead. The Patriots scored a touchdown with 49 seconds to play and then recovered the onside kick. Powell's defense knocked down Page's Hail Mary as time expired. 

 

