Two Knoxville high school football players sign with Tennessee

Knoxville Catholic kicker Josh Turbyville and West defensive back Shannon Blair signed to play for the Vols on Wednesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two local high school football stars are staying home after signing with Tennessee on National Signing Day.

Knoxville Catholic High School kicker Josh Turbyville signed with the Vols around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the school's gym.

Turbyville was part of a Fighting Irish team that finished the 2021 season with a 5-5 record, including a win over state champion Powell.

"I'm very excited to get all the gear but also from the whole family aspect of Tennessee, it's amazing. I'm really looking forward to it," he said.

Shortly after 10 a.m., West High School defensive back Shannon Blair signed to Tennessee. He was once committed to Michigan State, but decommitted in December.

Blair tore his ACL in the Rebels' 2021 season-opener, forcing him to miss the rest of his senior season. As a junior, he caught 35 passes for 395 yards. He also intercepted four passes.