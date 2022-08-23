Eight Vol football players land on Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Eight Tennessee football players have garnered Preseason Coaches All-SEC honors, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman and defensive lineman/linebacker Byron Young were the Vols' first team representatives. Tillman earned All-SEC Second Team honors last season when he put up over a thousand receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Young finished the 2021 campaign with 5.5 sacks and 46 total tackles, including 11.5 tackles for loss.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and offensive lineman Darnell Wright were named second team selections, while running back Jabari Small, linebacker Jeremy Banks, defensive back Trevon Flowers and punter Paxton Brooks landed on the third team.