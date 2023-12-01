Preview: No. 5 Tennessee hosts Kentucky for another chapter in the storied rivalry

Since Rick Barnes had become head coach at Tennessee the Vols have a 10-7 edge over the Wildcats in the rivalry.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee and Kentucky square off in another rivalry matchup this Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols are soaring high, having yet to lose in SEC play and are ranked fifth in the country.

Things have not been going as well for Kentucky. The Wildcats, who were predicted as the preseason favorite in the conference, are 1-3 in SEC play and are coming off a not-so-good loss to South Carolina. The Vols beat South Carolina by 43 points on the road this past Saturday, while Kentucky lost to the Gamecocks by three points in Rupp Arena.

The Vols' most recent win is against Vanderbilt on Tuesday, as UT won their 11th straight over the Commodores by a final score of 77-68.

Tennessee has been led by several players offensively. A very balanced scoring attack has seen Santiago Vescovi average 12.9 points per game, Olivier Nkamhoua average 11.6, Julian Phillips average 10.3, and Zakai Zeigler average 10.0. Zeigler also has accounted for 27 assists over his last three games and ranks second in the conference in assists per game (4.4).

On defense, the Vols rank atop the nation in field goal percentage allowed (33.49%) and allow the second-fewest points per game in the country (53.4).

The Wildcats rank third in the SEC in scoring offense (76.3 points per game).

Kentucky is led by reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe. In conference, the forward ranks fourth in points per game (16.0), most in rebounds per game (13.1) and highest in field goal percentage (58.4%).

Legendary Vols player Chris Lofton will have his jersey retired at the game. His No. 5 will go up in the rafters at halftime.

Tip-off is at 12 p.m. on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.