PREVIEW: Tennessee Baseball's season-opener vs. Georgia Southern

First pitch will now be at 4:00 p.m. Friday, instead of 4:30 p.m., that was originally scheduled.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The road to Omaha all begins today for Tennessee Baseball.

The Vols open their 2022 campaign at home against Georgia Southern. It will be a three-game series with first pitch on Friday at 4:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday's games will be at 1:00 p.m.

The projected starting pitchers are:

Game 1: RHP Chase Burns vs. LHP Ty Fisher

Game 2: TBD vs. RHP Jaylen Paden

Game 3: TBD vs. RHP Ben Johnson

Tennessee will start the season without their ace, Blade Tidwell. Tidwell is out indefinitely due to 'shoulder-soreness'.

Tennessee is coming off one of its best seasons in program history.

For the first time since 2005, the Vols went to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, posting a 50-game winning season. Tennessee finished the 2021 season tied for the most wins in the nations.

UT won its first SEC Eastern Division Championship since 1997 and its first outright division title since 1995 this season and advanced to the SEC Tournament Championship game for the first time since 1995.

Head coach Tony Vitello was named the National Coach of the Year following the 2021 season by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game.

The Vols have won three straight season openers and five of their last six. They are 74-35-2 all-time in season openers. They are also 89-20-2 in home openers and have won 20 of their last 22 home openers.

Lindsey Nelson Stadium has a new look:

One of the first things fans will see upon arriving is an additional deck of porches behind the left-field wall as well as new chair-back bleacher seating down the left-field line.



According to the University of Tennessee, all porches for the 2022 season are sold out, however, the left-field bleachers will be sold as general admission seating. Additional food and beverage options will be located next to the new bleachers throughout the year. For SEC games, a VolShop location and food trucks will be located in that area, as well.



UT has removed the playground down the right-field line and re-branded the area as "The Deck", which will feature a standing room only area for UT's students while also providing additional concessions options.