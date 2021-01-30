Game Preview: Tennessee Hosts No. 15 Kansas

Here's a look at what the Vols need to do on Saturday to come out on top.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee hosts #15 Kansas on Saturday as a part of the annual SEC/BIG 12 Challenge. Tennessee and Kansas have played in some memorable games over the past decade or so, and Saturday's game could be another good one. The Vols are just 1-4 against the Jayhawks over this series' history. Both teams come into the game on a little bit of shaky ground. The Vols are 11-3 and have had a rough couple of weeks. However, they're coming off a win. Kansas is 11-5 on the year. They also won their last game but had lost three straight before their win against TCU on Thursday. Kansas is coached by Bill Self who is in his 17th season as the Jayhawks' head man.

Kansas on Offense:

This is not a Kansas team of the past that is going to really scare teams offensively. Like Tennessee at times, this team can go through dry spells offensively. They've got talent, but scoring is not their forte. As an example, at halftime of their game on Thursday the Jayhawks had just 18 points on the scoreboard.

Kansas is averaging just over 75 points per game this season. From 3-point range they're shooting nearly 37%, but the Jayhawks are only making about eight per game. Ochai Agbaji is a star for this team. He leads the team in scoring at 14.5 points per contest. He's a legitimate threat from outside as well. Agbaji is shooting at a 43.2% rate from beyond the arc so far this season.

Another shooter to watch out for is Christian Bruan. If the Vols leave him open, he could make them pay from outside. If there's one player on the Jayhawks' roster that Tennessee should give chances to hit threes, it's Tyon Grant-Foster. Grant-Foster has made just one 3-point shot in 17 attempts this season.

David McCormack could be a problem for Tennessee. At 6'10" and a strong 250 pounds, he's more physical down low than anyone on the Vols' roster. The junior is averaging 11.5 points per game this year and is a very good rebounder as well. Tennessee can't let him get position close to the basket. He loves to do his work early, meaning he establishes low-post position very early in the possession. If McCormack does get the ball inside, the Vols have to be careful not to foul the big man. He's shooting nearly 85% from the free throw line this year. Thursday in their game against TCU, they began the game by being very intentional about getting him involved. If Self picks up on Tennessee's lean front court, he could instruct his team to do the same on Saturday.

Kansas on Defense:

Just as the TCU was an example of their offensive struggles, that game also showed the Jayhawk's ability to clamp down on defense. Sure, Kansas only put up 18 points at halftime, but they also held TCU to just 19 points. Kansas is giving up nearly 69 points per game. Opponents are shooting just about 34% from beyond the 3-point line.

That doesn't necessarily mean that the Vols won't be able to have success though. At times, the Jayhawks can fall a half step behind on defense. When this happens, Kansas starts to chase the ball as it's passed around. It's at this point when they become very susceptible to giving up open 3-point shots.

Down low McCormack is a good player and there's no doubt about that. However, he's big and strong but not necessarily the quickest guy on the court. If Tennessee can pull him away from the rim and get him out of the lane where he's comfortable, the Vols' quickness at all five positions could prove to be a bit problematic for the Jayhawks down low.