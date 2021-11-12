PREVIEW: Tennessee hosts No. 1 Georgia

The Vols take on the number on ranked team in the country, Georgia on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Strength vs. Strength.

That's the name of the game when the number one team in the country visits Neyland Stadium Saturday.

The Georgia Bulldogs have one of the most efficient defenses in the nation, allowing only 3.93 yards per play. Moreover, Georgia's defense has given up only 31 explosive plays through nine games.

On the other side of the ball, Tennessee leads the SEC in explosive plays. The Vols have five 70 plus yard plays this season.

ESPN's Marty Smith told us how the Bulldogs prepared for Hosh Heupel's high-tempo offense.

Tennessee's offense leads the SEC in explosive plays. (30+ yards)



Well, Georgia's defense has only given up 31 explosive plays this season and allowing team's just 3.93 yards per play.@MartySmithESPN told us how the No. 1 Bulldogs prepared for Josh Heupel's offense this week. pic.twitter.com/MtkvjJVy1L — Madison Blevins (@Madison4Blevins) November 12, 2021

The Bulldogs practice with two, scout-team offenses to try and simulate the pace Tennessee wants to play with Saturday.

No team this season has scored more than 13 points per game against the Bulldogs. The defense has given up just five total touchdowns through nine games.

Tennessee will, for the second time this season, wear black uniforms.

SEC Network's Roman Harper is broadcasting live with SEC Nation this weekend from campus. Harper was a four-year letterman for Alabama, graduating in 2006. He reflected on his time in Knoxville as player.

"This was the loudest crowd I played in, until I got to the NFL. And this bright orange, that is only 'Tennessee orange' is everywhere."



SEC Nation's @Harp41 is back in Knoxville for the first time since he played for Alabama. He reflects on his visits to Neyland Stadium. pic.twitter.com/QesvG98OIe — Madison Blevins (@Madison4Blevins) November 12, 2021