PREVIEW: Tennessee hosts South Carolina in SEC home-opener

After back-to-back road games, Tennessee returns to Neyland Stadium Saturday to host the Gamecocks.

Tennessee football is looking to build off of its record-setting road win over Missouri last Saturday.

The Vols return to Neyland Stadium after two road games to host South Carolina in UT's SEC home-opener.

Kickoff against the Gamecocks is set for noon on ESPN2.

Tennessee and South Carolina are meeting for the 40th time with the Vols owning a 27-10-2 all-time advantage. UT has won two in a row in the series.

The Vols are 31-27 against the Gamecocks in Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee opens the game as a 10.5 point favorite.

The Vols offense is coming off its best showing in a decade. Last week against the Tigers, Tennessee totaled 683 yards of offense. UT rushed for 458 yards, the most Tennessee has rushed for in a game since 1951.

Most importantly, the offense is going to be tested in protecting the ball.

The Vols haven't thrown an interception since week two against Pittsburgh, but that's where the Gamecocks shine.

South Carolina leads the SEC with nine forced interceptions and also leads the league with five fumble recoveries.

The Gamecocks are tied for fourth in the nation in forced turnovers.

Offensively, South Carolina averages 328 yards per game and 22.4 points per game. Sophomore quarterback Luke Doty is coming off his best game of the season last week against Troy. He threw for 255 yards and a touchdown. Doty in his three starts, has completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 566 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

The Vols unveiled this week they will be wearing custom black jerseys.