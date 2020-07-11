PREVIEW: Tennessee looks to break streak, beat Arkansas

The Vols have a chance to end a three-game losing streak with a Saturday night trip to Fayetteville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee football looks to pick up its first win in more than a month with a Saturday night road game against Arkansas. The Vols will face the Razorbacks at 7:30 p.m. and you can watch the game on SEC Network.

At the halfway mark of the season, Tennessee sits with a 2-3 record with five conference games remaining. With three games against ranked opponents, Arkansas presents a chance to correct course a bit before matchups against some of the more difficult opponents UT will face in conference (Texas A&M, Auburn and Florida).

Second half corrections have become a theme under head coach Jeremy Pruitt. Last season, Tennessee faced a 1-3 record after its bye, but proceeded to win six of its next seven games.

Jarrett Guarantano remains starter

After a bye week and more reps for all quarterbacks, Pruitt made it clear that the redshirt senior quarterback will still be starting for Tennessee.

"He understands our expectations. I’ve felt like he’s had another good week continuing to do the things that I’m talking about. Getting the guys around him to play at a higher level. It’s one thing on the offensive side, it takes all 11 guys to play together," Pruitt said.

After throwing a pick-six twice against Kentucky, Guarantano completed 54.2 percent of his passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns against Alabama.

Eric Gray and Ty Chandler can succeed vs. Arkansas

Gray and Chandler remain two of the most important pieces of the Tennessee offense. The two have combined for 630 yards and four touchdowns on the ground this season plus an additional 167 yards and 24 catches. The Razorback run defense ranks 12th in the SEC, but has been trending downward in recent games. During the past three contests, Arkansas is allowing 227.6 rushing yards per game.

Arkansas struggles with negative plays

The Razorback offense is pretty middle of the pack, but one of the things really holding it back is the amount of negative plays the team surrenders.

-Arkansas has a negative play rate of 10.67 percent (12th in SEC)

-Arkansas has surrendered 38 negative plays (13 in SEC)

-Arkansas has a sack rate of 4.49 percent (13th in SEC)

-Arkansas has a pressure rate of 33.16 percent (14th in SEC)

-Arkansas surrenders havoc plays 27.81 percent of the time (14th in SEC)

Essentially, the Razorbacks struggle with losing momentum during the course of a drive. Tennessee's Deandre Johnson remains tied for second for most sacks in the SEC, while Henry To'o To'o sits just outside top ten in the conference in tackles for loss this season.

Opportunistic defense

While we've established that establishing the run is a recipe for success against Arkansas, the team makes up for it with playmaking on defense. The No. 1 and No. 2 players in tackles per game in the conference both play for the Razorbacks (Bumper Pool and Grant Morgan). The Hogs have scored three defensive touchdowns this season, which is tied for first in the country, but what this team really excels at is intercepting the football. Its 10 interceptions this season fall only short of the 11 intercepted by Kentucky and Wake Forest (Remember, Kentucky had three interceptions against Tennessee). Arkansas intercepted Ole Miss on six separate occasions in its win against the Rebels. You must be careful with the ball to beat Arkansas. They can most certainly make you pay.