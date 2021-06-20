PREVIEW: Tennessee vs. Virginia, College World Series

The Vols face Virginia Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET in their first College World Series game since 2005.

OMAHA, Neb. — The stage is set. Tennessee baseball starts its chase for the national crown Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET as the Vols face Virginia in the opening round of the College World Series.

The game will be aired on ESPN2. Tom Hart (play-by-play), VFL Chris Burke (analyst) and Ben McDonald (analyst) have the call.

Good morning from TD Ameritrade park! The #Vols face Virginia here today at 2pm ET. 🍊 pic.twitter.com/j5ODG1Wntw — Madison Blevins (@Madison4Blevins) June 20, 2021

Former WBIR 10 Sports Reporter Kris Budden is also on the call as reporter.

Tennessee enters the game with a 50-16 record. This is only the third time in program history that UT has totaled 50 wins in a season and the first time since 1995.

Most recently, the Vols beat LSU 15-6 on June 13 to win the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Super Regional. UT totaled six home runs in the game, with five players hitting a home run.

This fanbase did NOT disappoint.



Watch as Vol fans show their support for Tony Vitello and the Tennessee Baseball team!@wbir pic.twitter.com/A417pjk7yZ — Alex Myers (@AlexMyersTV) June 20, 2021

Virginia sits at 35-25 overall. The Cavaliers beat Dallas Baptist 5-2 to win the NCAA Tournament Columbia Super Regional.