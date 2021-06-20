PREVIEW: Tennessee vs. Virginia, College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — The stage is set. Tennessee baseball starts its chase for the national crown Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET as the Vols face Virginia in the opening round of the College World Series.
The game will be aired on ESPN2. Tom Hart (play-by-play), VFL Chris Burke (analyst) and Ben McDonald (analyst) have the call.
Former WBIR 10 Sports Reporter Kris Budden is also on the call as reporter.
Tennessee enters the game with a 50-16 record. This is only the third time in program history that UT has totaled 50 wins in a season and the first time since 1995.
Most recently, the Vols beat LSU 15-6 on June 13 to win the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Super Regional. UT totaled six home runs in the game, with five players hitting a home run.
Virginia sits at 35-25 overall. The Cavaliers beat Dallas Baptist 5-2 to win the NCAA Tournament Columbia Super Regional.
Junior right-handed pitcher Chad Dallas will start on the mound for Tennessee.