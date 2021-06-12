Preview: Vol Baseball hosts LSU in first-ever Knoxville Super Regional

Third national seed Tennessee Baseball hosts LSU tonight in it's first-ever Knoxville Super Regional. The Vols last Super Regional appearance was 2005.

For the first time since 2005, Tennessee Baseball is playing in a Super Regional.

This is the Vols' first time ever hosting a Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

The first pitch for Tennessee vs. LSU is set for 7:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Vols need to win two out of three games to win the Super Regional and advance to the College World Series for the first time since 2005.

UT is 36-23 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and 4-0 all-time in Super Regionals entering this weekend's matchup with LSU.

The Vols swept LSU at Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the regular season.

NCAA Knoxville Super Regional Schedule:

Game 1: Tennessee vs. LSU | Saturday, June 12 | 7 p.m. ESPN2

Game 2: LSU vs. Tennessee | Sunday, June 13 | 12 p.m. or 3 p.m. | ESPN2 or ESPNU

Game 3 (If Necessary) | Tennessee vs. LSU | Monday, June 14 | 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. | ESPN2 or ESPNU