Vol baseball is one win away from the College World Series, faces LSU on Sunday

Tennessee Baseball defeated LSU Saturday night, 4-2 in game one of a three game series. The Vols will be the road team against the Tigers Sunday.

Third seed Tennessee Baseball is just one win away from its first College World Series appearance since 2005.

The Vols face LSU Sunday in game two of what could be a three-game series. First pitch is set for 3:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

If the Vols win, it will be UT's first ever Knoxville Super Regional win. If Tennessee loses, they will play LSU again on Monday.

The Vols won game one on Saturday, 4-2. Despite an hour rain delay, starting pitcher Chad Dallas was unfazed. Dallas total a career-high 12 strikeouts, allowing just five hits on the night.

Right-handed pitcher Sean Hunley closed the game for Tennessee, pitching the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings.

Tennessee will start freshman right-handed pitcher Blade Tidwell in game two against the Tigers.

