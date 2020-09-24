Pride of the Southland Band previews performances with socially distanced soundcheck

On Wednesday, the Pride of the Southland Band gave Vols fans a preview of what the football season may hold with a socially distanced soundcheck.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Besides the classic orange colors and the cheers from fans, Vols fans also have one thing to look forward to during football season — the Pride of the Southland Band.

On Wednesday the band posted a socially distanced soundcheck on their social media account, previewing what may be in store for the season. Band members played Rocky Top in Neyland Stadium, practicing for the start of a football season with many changes.

Officials said that there will be at least three seats between players, band members will have masks and there will be bell covers for instruments. They also said that the "Orange Band" was playing in the preview.

Vols fans will be able to watch their favorite team play against other SEC teams starting Saturday. Many will watch from home after officials limited the capacity of Neyland Stadium to allow for social distancing.

Fans who do get into the stadium will be able to register for the Vol Access Gameday Pass, which brings users the sights and sounds of gameday through their computers or smartphones. The pass will also include behind-the-scenes features, streams and exclusive footage.

The pass will be free for the South Carolina game and will cost $4.99 per game or $40 for the whole season.