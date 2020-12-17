Pride of the Southland Band will not be present for Vols game on Saturday

The Vols (3-6) are expected to take on Texas A&M (7-1) at Neyland Stadium Saturday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Pride of the Southland Band will not be present during the Vols game on Saturday when Tennessee is expected to take on Texas A&M.

Officials said that residence halls were closed for the winter break and that there have been COVID-19 contact tracing issues within the band program. For those reasons, they announced Thursday that the band would not be present for the game.

They said that there will be recordings from the band played inside Neyland Stadium. Officials also said that mid-December football games are unusual. The Southeastern Conference announced adjustments to game schedules on Nov. 13, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said that Dec. 19 would be used as a playing date for rescheduled football games. Tennessee was originally scheduled to play against Texas A&M on Nov. 14.

Officials said that fans can expect to see several SEC stadiums without a live band on Saturday — so Neyland Stadium won't be the only place missing its band.