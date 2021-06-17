Pro cyclist with East Tennessee ties planning to retire at end of season

Brent Bookwalter will ride in the US Cycling Championships but said he plans to retire at the end of the 2021 season.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — A professional cyclist with East Tennessee ties is planning to spend some time away from the track soon.

Brent Bookwalter said he would ride in the US Cycling Championships, but also said he plans to retire at the end of the 2021 season. He is 37 years old and has competed professionally for 16 years. He even represented the U.S. at the 2016 Summer Olympic games.

"I got a one-and-a-half-year-old son and a very supportive wife who's been with me through my whole career," he said. "She's finishing her Ph.D. right now, so I'm looking forward to enjoying adult life for the first time and not having the demands of a pro athlete."

His wife is also from the Powell area in North Knox County. He raced in competitions in East Tennessee before, and the last time he competed in the area was in 2018.

He said he expects the US Cycling Championship to have a different dynamic than what he is used to since he said he will also be the only American on the team.

Without his usual support staff, he said he feels like a fish out of water. However, Bookwalter said he will have a cheer section with his family and friends in the stands.

The qualifications for competing in the Tokyo Olympics have closed, so the race is not expected to impact his chances of competing in them.