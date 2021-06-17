Former Lady Vol Bunny Shaw signs up with Manchester City Football Club

Ranked in the Top 50 of women footballers in the world, former Lady Vol Bunny Shaw joins the Manchester City Football Club.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Bunny Shaw, one of the greatest soccer scorers to play at UT, joined the Manchester City Football Club on Thursday. Shaw has signed on for a 3-year-deal and will move into the Academy Stadium at the beginning of July.

This follows after Shaw's impressive couple of seasons with FC Girondins de Bordeaux in France. Scoring 32 goals in her first two seasons, Shaw finished the 2020-2021 campaign as the league's top scorer with 22 tallies.

Shaw was ranked 31st out of 50 in ESPN's recent list of top women's footballers.

Originally from Spanish Town, Jamaica, Khadija Shaw grew up with seven brothers and five sisters. One of her brothers, Kentardo, gave her the nickname "Bunny" after the cartoon character, "Bugs Bunny". She earned the nickname because of how many carrots she would eat as a child.

She joined the University of Tennessee's women soccer team in 2017 and made a name for herself on Rocky Top. Shaw scored 27 goals in 35 appearances for the Vols from 2017-2018. She also finished as the program's top all-time leader in goals per game (0.77) as well as points per game (1.86). Shaw also led UT to multiple NCAA tournament appearances, including UT's first-ever run to the national quarterfinals during her senior year.