CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers and Head Coach Ron Rivera surprise 12-year-old Jaylin Clyburn who started his own grass cutting business to save money for college.

Jaylin is only 12, but he's already planning for his future. He didn't want to burden his mother with expenses for college so he started mowing lawns.

The young Lancaster boy has always had a heart for helping those in his community.

"I love to help people. Like open the door for people and help my elders," Jaylin said.

Jaylin said he believes his hard work and dedication to his business will help him in his future plans. When he grows up, Jaylin wants to be an NFL player and says he really wants to meet Cam Newton.

"If anyone can help me, I want to meet Cam Newtown and David Tepper -- he's doing great things for the team," Jaylin said.

So when Coach Rivera heard his story, he and the Panthers surprised Jaylin with all new equipment.

"I think that so impressive and our friends over at Lowes, one of our corporate sponsors, they got a really nice gift for you," said Coach Rivera.

Jaylin got a brand new Panther blue colored lawnmower, an official Panther grounds crew t-shirt and to top it off and autograph football by Cam Newton.