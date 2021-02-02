Powell DL and ESPN top recruit, Walter Nolen, commits to Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Powell defensive lineman and ESPN's top recruit in the Class of 2022, Walter Nolen, announced on his Instagram on Saturday he's committing to Texas A&M.
His final three schools were Texas A&M, Tennessee and Georgia.
Nolen was at Texas A&M standing on Kyle Field when he made his commitment. The five-star talent recently visited there prior and had been posting about his visit frequently in the following days.
Nolen was named a TSSAA Mr. Football Semifinalist for Class 5A on Thursday.
In nine games this season for Powell, Nolen recorded 52 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and seven sack.