VFL Trey Smith named to Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team on Wednesday.

He has made 17 starts for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. Smith was taken in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the organization.

In four years at Tennessee, he was an All-SEC First team selection in 2019 and 2020 by coaches and the Associated Press. He was also named a second team All-American by a couple of outlets.