Watch: Titans RB Derrick Henry scores rushing touchdown in his return from injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The king is back!

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry scored a rushing touchdown in his return from an injury in the second quarter of the team's NFL Divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It tied the game at 6-6.

The Titans star missed the last eight games of the regular season due to a foot injury he suffered in a game against the Indianapolis Colts.

He was designated for return before the playoffs and got two weeks of practice as the Titans had a first-round bye as the one-seed in the AFC.

He was activated to return before the game against the Bengals.