Watch: Titans RB Derrick Henry scores rushing touchdown in his return from injury

Henry scored on a three yard touchdown run. The Ttitans' star missed the last eight games of the regular season due to a foot inury.
Credit: AP
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) takes the field before the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The king is back!

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry scored a rushing touchdown in his return from an injury in the second quarter of the team's NFL Divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It tied the game at 6-6.

The Titans star missed the last eight games of the regular season due to a foot injury he suffered in a game against the Indianapolis Colts.

He was designated for return before the playoffs and got two weeks of practice as the Titans had a first-round bye as the one-seed in the AFC.

He was activated to return before the game against the Bengals.

He received a standing ovation as his name was announced during the starting lineups.

    

