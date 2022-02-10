Watch: Vols Fcaetime Olivier Nkamhoua after beating Mississippi State to celebrate with him

Nkamhoua will likely miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury that requires surgery. His teammates called so he could join the excitement after the win.

STARKVILLE, Miss — Tennessee men's basketball beat Mississippi State on Wednesday night 72-63 and they immediately thought to Facetime teammate Olivier Nkamhoua.

The forward suffered an ankle injury in the Vols' last game against South Carolina. He will likely miss the rest of the season as Nkamhoua will need surgery to properly heal.

He didn't make the trip to Starkville and so they called so he could share in the excitement of the win.

"I told you we got you bro, I told you," Uros Plavsic said after the game on the Facetime.

The team was cheering very loudly as the phone was passed around and then to head coach Rick Barnes.

“We have something bigger we are splaying for now. We’re playing for him,” Josiah-Jordan James said after the game.