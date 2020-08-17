Professional football player from East Tennessee shares thoughts on playing during pandemic

Kaczocha said that teams should look at this virus as an opponent. When you're facing an opponent, you have to prepare days in advance in order to be successful.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — When Tommy Kaczocha's family moved to East Tennessee from Florida, he was a middle school student with a passion for soccer.

After watching his favorite NFL team, the New England Patriots, he quickly grew an interest in playing at his new middle school in Oak Ridge.

When he went out for the team, he was so small that even picture day took some adjusting.

"I had to stand on a bucket for a middle school picture," Kaczocha said with laughter in his voice.

Even in high school, he wasn't one of the bigger players. What he lacked in stature, he more than made up for with heart. Known for his passionate, vocal leadership, Kaczocha starred as a defensive back for the Oak Ridge Wildcats.

His story is one of resilience, as he was often overlooked by colleges. He found a spot to play football at the next level at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky.

After a successful college career, he found himself once again looking to do whatever it took to continue his career. He eventually found the right fit in the Kuopio Steelers of the Maple League.

While playing in Finland has certainly been an adjustment, he has found success early in his career a continent away. Gearing up for another season, this spring his schedule was thrown off by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I wasn't allowed to go to a gym, I wasn't allowed to do anything, which was kind of like a scary moment for me," said Kaczocha.

He credits the Maple League in how they have handled everything surrounding the season so far. While there isn't the normal sight of handshake lines after the game, most of the in-game experience is similar.

As many Tennessee high school teams prepare to begin their seasons this week, Kaczocha's first-person experience of playing during a pandemic could come in handy for coaches and athletes alike.

"You don't watch film the night before the game and say OK we're ready to play," he noted.

Kaczocha's point was that teams should look at this virus as an opponent. When you're facing an opponent, you have to prepare days, even weeks, in advance in order to have success.

"You have to take care of yourselves before the game even starts," Kaczocha said.